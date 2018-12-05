Injured WWE Star Back At The WWE PC, Sasha Banks Returning To Dubai, The Usos Talk TLC Title Shot

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to The Usos after Jey Uso defeated Xavier Woods and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro in a Triple Threat on last night's SmackDown. The Usos will now face The New Day and The Bar for the titles at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. They talk about keeping the momentum going into TLC, moving forward and taking the titles back.

- Fandango has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to work out, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar has been out of action since suffering a torn left labrum in July. He was expected to be out of action for up to 6 months, possibly putting him back in action next month.

- Sasha Banks is headed back to Dubai this weekend for a Volunteer Registration Event with the Special Olympics World Games. Banks will be at The Dubai Mall on Friday at 4pm. Below is WWE's announcement on the event:

Meet Sasha Banks at Special Olympics World Games - Dubai Volunteer Registration Event UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Give your time and talents to support others at the world's largest sports and humanitarian event being held in the UAE, by visiting The Dubai Mall this weekend; plus, meet WWE Superstar Sasha Banks! On Friday, 7 and Saturday, 8 December, the Local Organizing Committee of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will host a Volunteer Registration Event in the outdoor area near the Dubai Fountain in The Dubai Mall, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fun-filled event will include interactive activities for all the family, including special unified ZUMBA sessions, information on how to volunteer and a special guest appearance from Sasha Banks on Friday at 4 p.m. People will also get the chance to meet athletes from the UAE's Special Olympics team — the Heroes of Determination. Volunteers from all walks of life are encouraged to sign up to be part of the world's biggest sports and humanitarian event, taking place 14 to 21 March next year. It is the first Special Olympics World Games to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, and it will be the most unified Games in the 50-year history of the Special Olympics movement. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and commit to a minimum of four shifts during the Games. All volunteers will be required to attend 16 hours of training ahead of the Games, and there will be opportunities for those with and without intellectual disabilities to get involved. The event is part of a drive by the Local Organizing Committee for the World Games to recruit 20,000 volunteers to help host the event. To register to volunteer, visit: https://volunteers.ae/specialolympics/.