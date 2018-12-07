Inspirational Video From Drake Maverick (Video), WWE NXT Superstars Race At Tryouts (Video), Stock

- Above is video of Brazilian WWE NXT Superstars Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude racing each other at this week's WWE tryouts in Chile.
- WWE stock was down 1.99% today, closing at $75.05 per share. Today's high was $77.76 and the low was $74.14.
- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted this "inspirational" video this week following his win over Bobby Roode on Monday's RAW:
I will be your inspiration.— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 6, 2018
I will be your beacon of light if you're losing hope.
I have dreams. You have dreams too. If I can do it - SO CAN YOU.#WWE @WWE @WWEUniverse #RAW #AOP pic.twitter.com/Iu3EnvVaNI