Jason Jordan WWE Status Update, Women's TLC Match Promo, Chad Gable And Bobby Roode Title Shoot

- Above is video from the first championship photo shoot with new RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

- Jason Jordan was in Birmingham, Alabama last week to get his neck evaluated by doctors, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar has been out of action since February after undergoing neck surgery. Jordan has been working backstage as a producer since he was able to travel on the road.

- Below is a new promo for Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the TLC Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view: