Jay Lethal Discusses How ROH Deals With Talent Leaving For WWE

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal spoke with TVInsider to discuss re-signing with ROH, Ring of Honor being able to rebuild when stars leave, and Jonathan Gresham. Here are some of the highlights:

The decision to re-sign with ROH:

"I'm sure every wrestler on our roster would say this, but I love Ring of Honor. The company has given me so much. The company is putting all their stock in me to represent them both in and out of the ring. They did that two times. When I have an idea about wrestling, they seem to stop everything to listen to my idea. Even if they don't use my idea, the fact they stop everything to listen to really ponder about it. Nine times out of ten they do allow me to run with my ideas. There is nothing better than that. I think it's a dream situation for every wrestler.

"I also think it's how you see what a wrestler can do. When a wrestler comes up with an idea and you allow them to run with it, they are going to try and put their heart and soul into the idea. That's because it came from them and they want to prove they has good ideas. That's what you get to see what a wrestler is made of. So, re-signing was one of the easiest decisions I've ever made in my life."

ROH rebuilding once their stars leave the promotion:

"Think about how many times Ring of Honor has gone through a rebuilding phase. It seems like they never exit that. With Ring of Honor becoming a destination for other wrestlers to come to, it's not an independent promotion anymore. It's a destination spot for wrestlers all over the world. Think about all the people who have come through. Many of them have become champions in other companies. Think about if you ran a promotion, how do you pick up and carry on after you lose an AJ Styles or a Samoa Joe? How do you pick up and go on after you lose a Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, or Adam Cole? You just do it.

"You don't try to replace those guys, but pick up and move on because those guys are irreplaceable. The winning formula is you don't try to replace them. You just have to pick up and move on and add another piece to the end of the puzzle … It's going to hurt and impact us a lot. Most of these guys were in the main event. It's going to be a hit, but we are going to do what Ring of Honor always does and carry on. We always produce one of the best wrestling products out there."

Jonathan Gresham's talent:

"If I have done anything to make more people see how good a wrestler Jonathan Gresham, then I am more than happy with that. I like to think we are all on the same field trying to live our dream and be the best we possibly can and help the company along the way. Some of the newer guys like Jonathan Gresham is so smooth and one of the greatest wrestlers I've seen in my life. Anything I can do to help people realize that I'm down for. I'm also a big fan a big fan of Will Ferrara. He has yet to have that breakout moment. He hasn't had that moment. Hopefully, it happens soon."

Lethal also talked about the collaborative atmosphere with ROH, how he would finish up his wrestling career and his outlook for 2019. You can check out the full interview here.