Jay Lethal Says He's Been "Lucky" With His Opportunities, When Does WOW Premiere?, Bullet Club

- The above video is part two of History of the Bullet Club. The video looked at when AJ Styles was the leader of the Bullet Club and Kenny Omega's rise to power. If you missed part one, you can check it out below:

- ROH World Champion Jay Lethal did an interview with Gamestop and spoke about how luck played a big factor in opportunities he received throughout his career. Lethal will be defending his title against Cody Rhodes at ROH Final Battle on December 14. Looking back at his career, Lethal says he feels like he won the lottery.

"There are plenty of other wrestlers out there who I feel are better than me," Lethal said. "There's always someone better, but I've been lucky with the opportunities presented to me. I've been in the right place at the right time to be Ring of Honor World Champion for the second time. To get to do some of the things I've done: hang out with Lanny Poffo, talk to the Macho Man, work with Ric Flair, meet Hulk Hogan, wrestle Kurt Angle live on pay-per-view. I've just been very, very lucky, and I've had a great wrestling career so far. I really feel like I won the lottery."

- Women of Wrestling (WOW) will be premiering on AXS TV on January 18 at 8 pm ET. WOW will be the only nationally televised all-women's professional wrestling series. The video below includes Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard, Kiera Hogan, and Santana Garrett.