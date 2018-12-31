Jerry Jarrett On Jeff Jarrett's Career, Why He Thinks Jeff Got Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Former wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett recently spoke to The Hannibal TV about his son, Jeff Jarrett's professional wrestling career, and how much input he had in Jeff's decisions.

"Here's the way I tried to do with all my children", Jerry explained. "Because I was raised by just my mother, and my mother's parenting style was, if you ask me for my opinion, I will tell you. But if you don't ask me, I won't volunteer. That's the way I have been with Jeff; with all my children for that matter, whether it is right or wrong. But because that's the way my mother raised me, that's the way I raised my children."

When asked about Jeff following Vince Russo to WCW, and if he had anything to say about it to Jeff, Jerry revealed that he did speak to him about his decision.

"I broke my own rule. I told him that's a horrible mistake. Russo was a cancer cell. I don't know if he's got a picture of you with a goat or what, but that's a huge mistake."

Jerry was asked if he was surprised with Jeff's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, given what happened in the past between Jeff and Vince McMahon.

"Yes and no. Brian Armstrong is very close to Jeff and our whole family. Jeff and I, at one point, got Brian an apartment and bought the furniture for him. I'm saying that only to say that's how close we were. And then as you know, when Jeff had his run, Brian was Road Dogg. So again, this bond; so Brian went through rehab and recovery, got his life back together and Jeff had to go through rehab and recovery. Brian was responsible for getting Jeff into the rehab.

"So I just felt like when I heard that Brian was really in with Vince and Hunter and Stephanie, I thought, 'Well, there's a chance they could bridge that'. And what I think happened is, I think Triple H says, 'We are a global company, Vince. We don't have time for jealousies and anger and past grudges. Let's put it all behind us'. And I think Vince really likes and respects Triple H."

