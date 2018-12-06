Jim Ross Says No Male WWE Stars Are Hot Right Now, How He Would Book The WrestleMania 35 Main Event

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote their two-man show at Hilarities 4th Street Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend.

Ross talked about RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch possibly headlining WrestleMania 35. JR believes that match should be the main event.

"I would be very comfortable in booking Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey in the main event at WrestleMania," JR said. "I wouldn't be offended if they added Charlotte to that match, but right now, Becky and Ronda would be my match on top. That's the hottest thing they have going right now."

JR believes Lynch vs. Rousey would appeal to Vince McMahon because of all the notoriety it would create in & out of the pro wrestling world.

"Right now, none of the men are red hot," said Ross. "You can't say that about the women. They have captivated the attention of the fans. There is no male red hot enough to make me want to supersede putting them above Rousey or Lynch in the main event at WrestleMania. WWE can also market to the outside world that this is the first time in history that women are going to close the show. That is an amazing opportunity, and these women would be pioneers for the company."

$35 General Admission tickets are still available at this link for Saturday's "Live with JR & The King" event, which begins at 4pm local time for the meet & greet. It looks like the $85 VIP tickets are sold out. The 21+ story-telling event will also feature a Q&A.

