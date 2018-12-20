Jim Ross Sees No Reason That Seth Rollins Shouldn't Be "The Guy" In WWE, Talks Future After AXS TV

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently weighed in on a number of interesting topics on The Jim Ross Report podcast including whether he is done with AXS TV, what he will be working on in 2019, and whether the popularity of pro wrestling mirrors economic boom periods.

According to Ross, whose AXS TV commentary deal is set to expire at month's end, he has not called his last AXS TV match. Moreover, Ross explained that he cannot broadcast for AXS TV again till March 2019.

"Let me say this right away, a little piece of business, " Ross prefaced. "I have not, as far as I'm concerned, broadcast my last match on AXS TV. I'm unable to get back on their air until passed the end of March, but I am optimistic that I will, somewhere along the way, rejoin the team in some capacity. So I'll just throw that in there. That's all."

On a related note, Ross shared that he may be doing more commentary in new areas for him come Spring 2019 and that he would like to call some MMA, boxing, and football.

"[More MMA broadcasting] is possible," Ross reflected. "I'm probably going to be doing a lot things that I haven't been doing come Spring. I'd like to do some more boxing. I'd like to do some football. I'd like to do some MMA. But I'm never going to deviate too far from my [pro] wrestling roots. That'd be stupid."

In Ross's estimation, the upswings in pro wrestling do not necessarily follow the trends in American economics. Ross noted that the business is about creating new stars, and feels that Seth Rollins has all the tools to be "the guy."

"Pro wrestling is about one thing here," Ross began. "It's about creating new stars. And that's not just me talking about Seth Rollins earlier. There's no reason he shouldn't be the guy. But if you're going to be the guy, you need to have a full commitment from everybody in every aspect that contributes to creating the guy. Everything. Graphics, creative, music, attire, tweaking your gameplan a little bit. So I don't think it has a big [connection] to the economy."

