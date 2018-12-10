Jim Ross On If He'll Call XFL Games Again, NFL Player To Support Connor's Cure, Singh Brothers

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring brutal Singh Brothers beatdowns. The group includes them getting tossed through announce tables by Randy Orton, on the receiving end of a Bayley-to-belly, and getting launched out of the ring by Braun Strowman.

- San Francisco 49ers player, Earl Mitchell, will be wearing Connor's Cure-inspired cleats during this Sunday's game as part of NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Mitchell is a big WWE fan and commented on why he picked this charity.

"I always thought Connor's Cure was pretty cool," Mitchell told 49ers.com. "I've gone on quite a few hospital visits during my time in the NFL, and I've seen a lot of kids dealing with pediatric cancer."

.@49ers player @EarlMitchell90 reveals that he will wear Connor's Cure–inspired cleats on Sunday as part of the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative: https://t.co/va8iYIDV6P pic.twitter.com/GveeL824wa — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2018

- A fan on Twitter asked Jim Ross if he plans on calling any XFL games when the league returns in 2020. Ross responded, "highly unlikely." Back in 2001, Ross did calls a number of games during the inaugural season, noting recently in an interview with WKYC Channel 3 - Cleveland that he was paid $1,500 per game.