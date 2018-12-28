John Cena - Johnny Gargano MSG Photo, WWE Signs Pat McAfee To Multi-Year Deal, The Bella Twins

- Above is new behind-the-scenes footage from The Bella Twins' recent Bellabration for their 2 million YouTube subscribers. For those who missed it, below is the actual Bellabration video:

- Former NFL player and former BarStool Sports personality Pat McAfee announced on his latest "Pat McAfee Show" podcast that he has accepted a multi-year deal from WWE. McAfee started appearing on WWE NXT pre-shows earlier this year and also made a NXT live event appearance.

"WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract," McAfee said (H/T to CBS Sports). "Who knows what we're going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we'll see where it goes. I am very excited for this. This is a dream come true."

McAfee will soon start creating digital content for WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. He will continue to appear on the NXT pre-show panels as well.

See Also John Cena On Why His Experience Working On WWE Films Was Frustrating

- Johnny Gargano tweeted this photo with John Cena at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week. Gargano participated in the NXT match at the MSG RAW live event on Wednesday, which saw NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle defeat Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong. Cena defeated Baron Corbin at the same show, making his return to the ring for WWE.

As noted earlier, Cena was seen watching the NXT match inside of the world's most famous arena. You can also see that video below, for those who missed it:

Big Match John & Big Match Johnny just hanging out at the World's Most Famous Arena.



Wrestling at Madison Square Garden has always been a childhood dream. Tonight that dream came true.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ekIhE5d0js — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2018