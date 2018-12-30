John Cena Jokes About His Hair After Becky Lynch's Tweet (Photo)

John Cena made his return to WWE television last night at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, for this Tuesday's SmackDown Live taping. He teamed up with Becky Lynch to face Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

Earlier today, Cena jumped on Twitter to address a picture that was circulating of his hair looking messy post-match, saying it was the electricity in the building.

What's up w the HAIR?! @WWE I've tried to tell you! It's the electricity of the ????! 1.21 Gigawatts! 2nite #WWETampa will 100% understand as the ???? invades the home of the @TBLightning ! @AmalieArena U ????ME! But U CAN feel the??of the ???? pic.twitter.com/laXsf3oT8c — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2018

Lynch had posted the exact same picture hours earlier with no caption, possibly poking fun at Cena.

Along with his return to WWE television at SmackDown Live, Cena is also working WWE's holiday events, including Madison Square Garden, which took place earlier this week. Earlier this month, Cena was a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke adamantly about keeping his hair.

"No," Cena said when asked if he will get a cut before MSG. "Because the thing I like about the WWE is they're very vocal, and very excited. So when I go to Madison Square Garden looking like an accountant, not so much a thin one, they're going to raise hell. So it's going to be great, I just want to see what happens. ... I don't know what they're going to do."