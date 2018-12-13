John Cena Not Appearing On Television When He Returns To WWE?

For the most part of 2018, John Cena has been away from the WWE. Leading up to WrestleMania 34, Cena appeared weekly on Raw to call out The Undertaker for a match, since he did not have a spot on the New Orleans card. Cena, however, did not receive a response, and decided to sit at ringside during WrestleMania instead.

As expected, Undertaker showed up at WrestleMania, and defeated Cena in quick fashion. For the past eight months following WrestleMania, Cena has appeared in the WWE very sporadically. A few weeks following WrestleMania, Cena competed against Triple H, defeating him at the Greatest Royal Rumble. In September, Cena teamed with Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor to defeat Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Elias at a WWE Live event in Shanghai, China. He appeared once again to team with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias at the Super Show-Down in October.

Cena spoke to the Toronto Sun to promote his film Bumblebee. Cena made it clear that he apologies for his infrequency of matches this year.

"I do apologize for being away for so long, but I have these wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy," said Cena. "The WWE is the place that for the past 15 years I've had the absolute most fun. I very much look forward to getting back there."

See Also John Cena Details Why He's Not Allowed To Wrestle While Filming A Movie

Although he will be coming back to WWE for a few weeks starting on December 26, he will be returning to acting and will start filming another movie in Vancouver starting on January 20. Cena stated that none of the WWE events he is returning for will be televised, although he is advertised for some RAW tapings. Cena said that he is "literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun."

Although he is ready for the crowd to give him mixed emotions when he returns in late-December, Cena stated that he is glad to back, and "it's going to be a fun experience."

Source: Toronto Sun