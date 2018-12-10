Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Photos & Videos From Bumblebee Premiere, Tribute To The Various WWE Logos (Video), JTG

By Marc Middleton | December 10, 2018

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features a tribute to the various WWE logos.

- Former WWE Superstar JTG turns 34 years old today. The Cryme Tyme member was released back in 2014 but he and partner Shad Gaspard were recently in attendance for some of the WWE events in Los Angeles during Survivor Series Week.

See Also
John Cena Revealed What He Said To Roman Reigns After His Announcement, The Rock, Part-Timing In WWE

- Below are a few videos & photos of John Cena attending the world premiere of the Bumblebee movie on Sunday at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The Transformers spinoff hits theaters on December 21. Cena stars at Jack Burns, a Sector 7 agent.







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE TLC Live Coverage This Sunday

ROH Final Battle Live Coverage This Friday

Most Popular

Back To Top