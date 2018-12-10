John Cena Photos & Videos From Bumblebee Premiere, Tribute To The Various WWE Logos (Video), JTG

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features a tribute to the various WWE logos.

- Former WWE Superstar JTG turns 34 years old today. The Cryme Tyme member was released back in 2014 but he and partner Shad Gaspard were recently in attendance for some of the WWE events in Los Angeles during Survivor Series Week.

- Below are a few videos & photos of John Cena attending the world premiere of the Bumblebee movie on Sunday at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The Transformers spinoff hits theaters on December 21. Cena stars at Jack Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

He's real! Amazing time watching #BumblebeeMovie at the world premiere @ChineseTheatres in LA. Seeing Travis' vision, @HaileeSteinfeld and Jorge's performances and most importantly the audience's reaction was extraordinarily special. Excited for you to see ?? this holiday season! — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 10, 2018