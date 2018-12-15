John Cena Vs. Seth Rollins Full Tables Match, SmackDown Star Turns 39, WWE Network Additions

- Above is the full tables match between John Cena and Seth Rollins at WWE TLC 2014. The finish of the match came when Roman Reigns provided the assist for Cena to send Rollins through a table via an attitude adjustment.

- Below are next week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Monday - Edge and Christian Show (following Raw)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live (7 pm ET), and NXT (7 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- Today, Eric Young turns 39 years old. WWE uploaded a video of Young teaming with Bobby Roode on an episode of WWE Velocity back in 2003, losing to FBI (Chuck Palumbo and Johnny "The Bull" Stamboli with Nunzio). Young last appeared in a WWE ring on the Survivor Series Kickoff where Team SmackDown defeated Team Raw in a Tag Team Elimination Match.