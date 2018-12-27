John Cena Watches NXT Stars At MSG (Video), Former WWE Star Pens TV Drama Script, WWE Cooking Show

- WWE launched a new cooking competition show, Kitchen SmackDown, which you can watch in the video above. The show, which is hosted by Bo Dallas, features Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Curtis Axel competing in a cookoff for guest judges Enes Kanter, Nicole Foley and Mark Henry.

- The script for former WWE star Shad Gaspard's pro-wrestling TV drama, Pinfall, has made Hollywood's Blacklist, which is a survey of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced screenplays. The description of the series reads: "Professional wrestlers battle their personal demons while the new CEO of their organization struggles to rebuild the business. It's high stakes in a world where nothing is real, everything hurts, and you can't trust anyone."

- John Cena watched last night's NXT match at Madison Square Garden at the entrance curtain, as seen in the video below. The match saw Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and The Velveteen Dream defeat Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly.