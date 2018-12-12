Jon Jones Cleared To Return, Michael Bisping Lands New Gig On ESPN, Bellator 213 Preview Video

- Much like the UFC, Bellator is getting into the pre-event hype video business more and more. Recently, the promotion has started to release a Countdown program to the upcoming Bellator 213 event, which takes place this Saturday live on DAZN.

The card features Ilima-Lei MacFarlane defending her title in her home state of Hawaii against former UFC title challenger Valerie Letourneau, along with the promotional debut of former UFC champion Lyoto Machida, as he tangles with Rafael Carvalho.

- Jon Jones' return to the Octagon has cleared another hurdle, as the California Athletic Commission voted to license him ahead of UFC 232. Jones returns later this month to face Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Jones had his license revoked by the commission in February and was fined. His new license his contingent on completing a community service plan and additional drug testing through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

"I do not think Mr. Jones is intentionally a doper," CAC executive director Andy Foster said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I just don't believe it. If he is, he's the worst doper in combat sports. He fails the one test he knows is coming."

Jones has not fought since 2017 when he defeated Daniel Cormier. That decision was overturned to a no-contest and the belt awarded back to Cormier.

- Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will be a busy man in 2019. Damon Martin reported that Bisping has landed a color commentary gig on ESPN as part of the new agreement between the MMA promotion and the television network.

Bisping, who retired last year, has worked with FOX Sports on programs and was a commentator during Dana White's Contender Series on UFC Fight Pass.