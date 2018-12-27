Jon Jones Offers Apology, Joe Rogan To Interview UFC Executive, Cris Cyborg - Amanda Nunes Video

- Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes square off Saturday night in the co-main event at UFC 232 for Cyborg's featherweight title. But before that happens, check out a simulation of how the fight might go courtesy EA Sports and UFC 3.

Cyborg is considered by many to be the top female fighter in the world today. Nunes, meanwhile, holds wins over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, and is also the current UFC female bantamweight champion.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones spent much of his day recently apologizing to other fighters who were forced to make new plans for UFC 232. The promotion moved the event earlier this week to get Jones sanctioned to face Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant title from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

"I feel good," Jones told MMAjunkie. "I really can't afford to feel any other way. I feel bad for the fans. I went around today apologizing to every UFC fighter that was on the card that I've seen in person. So far, they've all said that they've forgiven me, and I think I need to prioritize my emotions and save all the emotions for after the fight. After the fight, I definitely plan on doing what I can do to give back to fans who really lost out."

The card will now go down from The Forum, but the change in venue has forced much confusion in regards to tickets and other pre-planned events for both the UFC, the fighters and fans.

- Joe Rogan will have Jeff Novitzky on his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast Thursday ahead of Saturday's UFC 232 card. Rogan has been very outspoken regarding the decision by the UFC and California Athletic Commission to allow Jon Jones to fight Alexander Gustafsson after he was found to have an abnormal drug test result.