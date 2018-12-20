Jon Jones Responds To Daniel Cormier Steroid Accusation, Big ONE Fight Booked, Alexander Gustafsson

- Next Saturday night, Alexander Gustafsson gets his chance to become champion once more when he faces Jon Jones for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232. The bout is a rematch of an encounter won by Jones that left many wondering if Gustafsson was the actual winner.

In the video above, check out a replay of Gustafsson showing off his raw power with a convincing victory vs. Jimi Manuwa in 2014 that earned "The Mauler" two fight-night bonuses.

- ONE Championship will usher in 2019 with a mega-event, as three titles are on the line and the promotional debut of former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez will all take place at ONE: A New Era on March 31. The event takes place from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Johnson, a former UFC flyweight champion, will meet Yuka Wakamatsu, with Alvarez, an ex-UFC lightweight titleholder, taking on TImofey Nastyukhin. Johnson was "traded" to the Asia-based promotion for Ben Askren, with Alvarez signing as a free agent.

The card also features Xiong Ning Nan defending her title against Angela Lee, Aung La N Sang meeting Ken Hasegawa and Eduard Folayang battling Shinya Aoki.

- Jon Jones had some interesting words for Daniel Cormier recently via social media, responding to comments the UFC heavyweight champion made about Jones' past failed drug tests.

"Pinch of salt, no pinch of salt. You still had steroids in your system in a fist fight," Cormier stated. "Not cool."



Daddys baby still out there whining, What proud "double Champion" just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport? ?? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2018