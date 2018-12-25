Jon Jones Statement On UFC 232 Move, Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey, UFC 232 Fight Card

- This Saturday night, Amanda Nunes can add to her legacy by becoming the first-ever female fighter in UFC history to hold titles in multiple weight classes. Nunes will take on Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 232.

Back in 2016 at UFC 207, Nunes made her first bantamweight title defense when she finished current WWE superstar Ronda Rousey in the first round. Check out a replay of that fight in the video above.

Below is the current UFC 232 fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

UFC Female Featherweight Championship

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

* Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

* Light Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

* Featherweight: Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

* Female Featherweight: Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

* Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

* Lightweight: BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

* Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

* Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

* Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson



- For Jon Jones, he believes there has been nothing done wrong on his end when it comes to taking banned substances ahead of UFC 232 this Saturday night. The entire fight card has been shifted from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, though, after a test result conducted by USADA came back abnormal, forcing the move after the Nevada Athletic Commission declined to license the former champion.

Jones will still meet Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title. And as he posted on social media, the drug results are not an indicator of his being a "clean athlete."

"I'm focused on achieving my ultimate goal of reclaiming my Light Heavyweight title," Jones wrote. "I have willingly submitted to every USADA test in the lead up to this fight and USADA has confirmed what I've been saying all along, that I'm a clean athlete. I sincerely thank the California State Athletic Commission and Andy Foster for doing the right thing and supporting me through this process. I cannot wait to fight Alex Gustafsson this Saturday December 29th at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood."

