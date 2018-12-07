Justin Credible Ominously Comments About Struggling With Sobriety A Week Before His Arrest

As anyone battling an addiction would say, you are never free and clear of your struggles. You are constantly battling your demons and former ECW star Justin Credible has been in a multi-year battle.

Credible was arrested this week for the third time this year. It's still unknown if substance abuse played a role in the arrest, but Credible was charged with misdemeanor assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief and multiple charges of violating a protection order.

Less than a week before Credible ran into his latest issues, he conducted an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. for our WINCLY podcast. Among the topics discussed was Credible not knowing how long his sobriety would last.

"Anybody with an addiction [knows that] no one is safe," Credible told Nick Hausman. "I'm not saying that, 'we're clear of the bad stuff.' I'm clear today. I've been clear for the past couple of weeks but who's to say that something may happen next week, next month, next year?"

"It's really a work in progress, but it's been an amazing process and its been a great opportunity to really show people what it is like to deal with substance abuse and also in the unique business of professional wrestling. It very much humanizes what we do.

Many fans see wrestlers as larger-than-life characters. But battles like these show that, at the end of the day, they are real-life people with real-life issues.

Last week Credible also updated fans on how his recovery at the time was going and gave some insight into his history of addiction.

"I'm certainly moving in a positive direction," stated Credible. "Everybody usually asks me 'how much time do you have' [in reference to] the amount of time that I had since my last drink."

Credible says he hasn't done drugs in a long time and his problem is alcohol. He formerly battled a heroin and opioid addiction but a medication has helped him suppress that need. However, his battle with alcohol is much more difficult to contain.

"It's real easy to go to a liquor store and buy a pint of vodka for four bucks," admitted Credible. "So that's my biggest thing. I'm doing great today. I've been doing great for the past couple of weeks. But every day is a struggle.

"Every day you wake up and you have to go to meetings. You have to talk about it. You have to do your due diligence or you don't have any recovery. I'm not gonna say that I'm doing amazing and everything's great. It's not, but that's the struggle and that's where I am today. I've been sober for well over a month now."

