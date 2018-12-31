Kenny Omega Releases Wrestle Kingdom 13 Hype Video, New Wrestling Streaming Service, Necro Butcher

- Kenny Omega was planning on debuting a special hype video (shown above) for his IWGP World Title match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. It appears that New Japan Pro Wrestling will not be using the video, hence why he posted it on social media. Called "Kenny's Quest", it opens up in a video game store, with a debate over who is better between Tanahashi and Kenny.

The game, played by a Kenny fan, goes into detail about Tanahashi working hard while Omega is too busy "changing the wrestling world", a key debate in today's wrestling scene. They fight over who is the true hero in the story, and they battle in true video game-style competition. In a shoot, Omega called out Tanahashi on a number of things (his health, support by the NJPW President) before trying to ask Kota Ibushi for help, but he didn't show up. Just when Kenny is down and out The Young Bucks appear and through the power of The Elite, Kenny continues on. The theme of mercy by Kenny is displayed, before the game ends with the message, "This isn't a game. We all know how that in reality, this world is kill or be killed."

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 will air on January 4, 2019 from the Tokyo Dome on NJPW World and Fite starting at 3am ET / 12 am PT.

- Beyond Wrestling unveiled a plan for a new weekly streaming platform. Waiting until April, Beyond will host events at the Electric Haze in Worcester, Massachusett every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: Starting in April, Electric Haze in Worcester, Massachusetts will host Beyond Wrestling live events every Wednesday beginning at 8pm ET!



A new streaming platform - https://t.co/eG2UqiObKp - will broadcast the #UnchartedTerritory series live every week. pic.twitter.com/coEjDn5BAw — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) December 31, 2018

Dubbed the Unchartered Series, Beyond will debut on the streaming platform IndependentWrestling.TV. The service has hosted promotions like CZW and Limitless Wrestling. Beyond is currently scheduled to throw a New Year's event with Heavy Lies the Crown. The main bout features Tracy Williams defending the Independent Wrestling Championship against Orange Cassidy.

- Joey Janlea announced that Spring Break part one in 2019 will feature the return of Masato Tanaka. That will be on Friday, April 5th. He also announced that a former hardcore wrestler will be making his return to the ring during part two, taking place on April 6th. Former CZW Tournament of Death winner Necro Butcher will be making his return to wrestling.

As announced by me last night @masato_dangan returns to @GCWrestling_ at Spring Break Part 1!



And'I'm confirming right now making his Wrestling return and GCW wrestling debut at Part 2

THE NECRO BUTCHER! #JJSB3 pic.twitter.com/sZWxJcUbOC — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 30, 2018

This will be Necro Butcher's first time in a pro wrestling ring since retiring in 2016.

