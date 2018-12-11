Kevin Owens Appearance, Advertised SmackDown Matches Before WrestleMania, WWE In Elmira Pre-Sale

- Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be making an appearance at the Cavalcade of Customs in the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. You can get more details at Autorama.com. As noted, Owens is expected to be cleared to return to action in late February or early March after undergoing double knee surgery in October.

See Also Kevin Owens Reveals Length Of His New WWE Deal

- A pre-sale is underway for the SmackDown live event at the First Arena in Elmira, NW on Saturday, March 23rd. The show takes place two weeks before WrestleMania 35. You can purchase tickets by clicking here and using code WWELIVE. Although this is almost certain to change, matches currently advertised for the show include Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. title, AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.

- Tickets also go on sale this Friday for a SmackDown live event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2019 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. You can purchase tickets at TicketsWest. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair are currently advertised for the event.