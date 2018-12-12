Kevin Owens Celebrates Anniversary With NJPW Star, Cody Rhodes Unveils New Design, Flip Gordon

- Above is episode 3 of ROH's The Pinnacle series featuring the feud between Bully Ray and Flip Gordon. The two will meet this Friday at Final Battle in an "I Quit" match. Be sure to check out our live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! Also, Flip Gordon turns 27 today, while former ECW legend Sabu turns 54, Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston turns 37, and Ultimo Dragon turns 52.

- Like Matt Jackson unveiled a few days ago, Cody Rhodes has revealed some new "ELITE" merchandise. Modeled after his dog Pharaoh, this shirt is considered a post-January 1st deal. There is no set time or place for this to become available yet.

- Kevin Owens and Juice Robinson celebrated an anniversary yesterday. In 2014, Owens debuted in NXT, facing Robinson (then known as CJ Parker). In the middle of the match, Parker hit Owens with a palm strike and it resulted in a legitimate broken nose for Owens and a busted hand for Parker. Owens ended up winning the bout, and that was one of the last matches for Parker in NXT before becoming Juice over in NJPW. The two reminisced about that moment in a series of text messages. Owens is currently healing up after going through double knee surgery, while Robinson is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4 for the IWGP United States Championship.