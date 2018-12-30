Kevin Owens Gets Some New Ink (Photo), Pat McAfee Makes NFL Announcing Debut, Braun Strowman

- Above, Braun Strowman and Andre the Giant were featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas.

- As noted, Pat McAfee signed a multi-year deal with WWE where he will continue to appear on NXT pre-show panels, along with creating digital content for WWE. Earlier today, McAfee made his announcing debut for the NFL, calling the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. At one point, Detroit Lions Kicker, Matt Prater, pulled off a fake field goal play that ended in a touchdown. McAfee had a great call that is now making the rounds on Twitter.

This is greatest play-by-play I've ever heard. pic.twitter.com/Wbas3Bww3v — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2018

Wild that this is actually happening.. Let's have a Sunday #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/biDucte3rA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2018

- While out on a date, Kevin Owens' wife took a photo of the WWE Superstar, who is sporting a new tattoo on his arm. Owens has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery back in October, but WWE has been running some "coming soon" vignettes for him this month.