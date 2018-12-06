Konnan Rips WWE Booking Of Bobby Lashley, Says He Would Not Watch Any Show As Bad As WWE

Recently on the WINCLY podcast, Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman caught up with pro wrestling legend Konnan. Among many other things, Konnan divulged how he was brought back to Impact Wrestling after an acrimonious split from the promotion years before. Also, Konnan shared his thoughts on WWE creative.

According to Konnan, he was supposed to be WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's manager in Impact. 'K-Dawg' suggested that WWE pairing Lashley with Lio Rush is puzzling because 'The Dominator' can cut a promo.

"When Jeff Jarrett came back [to Impact] two years ago, he wanted me to come in originally as Bobby Lashley's mouthpiece." Konnan explained, "and I was like, 'yo, Lashley knows how to talk.' That's why now when I see him with Lio Rush, like, I really don't understand that because Lashley can cut a promo. And, to me, he should be demolishing motherf--kers and they should be prepping him up for Brock Lesnar."

On the subject of WWE storylines, Konnan claimed that the needing to fill TV time is no excuse for weak writing.

"How can anybody ever decipher WWE?," Konnan asked. "[Hausman] [has] been watching it as long as I have and I know I've been watching it longer. It's like they've done so much s--t that doesn't make sense. For every great angle that you see, there [are] 10 other ones that f--king blow your mind. And I understand that most of the viewers are kids, so they're going to have kids s--t in there, but it's one thing having things for kinds and another thing to have stuff that's just totally awful."

Konnan continued, "there's no other show that I watch on TV that if it were as bad as [WWE] wrestling I'd still be watching it. Do you know what I'm saying? And so, they just put out a lot of bad content. And I just think one of the reasons is because they've got to fill up so much time that they don't have the luxury of an MLW that has got a one-hour show and they only have one show. I don't have to tell you how many shows those motherf--kers have from the [WWE] Network to everything that they've got going on. But to me, that's still no excuse for bad storylines. Get better writers or get more writers. It's just incredible to me."

