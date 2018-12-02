Lana Reveals Which WWE Star She Wants To Tag With, Being Told Her Wrestling Moves Are "Too Pretty"

WWE Superstar Lana spoke with Markeia McCarty on Nerdist's latest episode of Fangirling to discuss WWE Evolution, Women's Tag Team Titles, and working with Naomi. Here are some of the highlights:

Wrestling Naomi and their dance rivalry:

"She is one of my legit favorite people to wrestle. I love her. We would always talk about how much we would love to be a tag team. One day the 'Ravishing Glow.' She's great! It is always like a competition. If you watch that [Mixed Match Challenge] match with Renee Young on commentary, she's saying the whole time, 'They literately argue about who's best dancer.' Our bond is deeper than just wrestling. We love to dance. We start fighting over not who's the best wrestler, but who's the best dancer. That's what happened in that match. We started fighting over dancing, 'I'm a better dancer! No, I'm the better dancer!' That led into a dance battle and we were just having fun. I watch it back and we just got lost in it."

WWE Evolution and the rumored Women's Tag Team Titles.

"It was incredible. I think so many of us girls, we couldn't even imagine having an all-women's pay-per-view. Just being able to experience this, be a part of it, I'm very, very thankful. One of these days we're gonna get the tag titles. We have to do that! I was hoping really they were going to announce it right there. When they told us we have to come out at the end and everyone has to come out on stage. I'm like, 'Oh they're going to announce tag titles. It's happening!' Then I was like, 'Oh, this is just a major hope spot.' It's going to happen and it's exciting to be able to work towards those things."

Her dance background and transitioning from dancing to the WWE.

"Well, I would say the one common thread in all of those things is that we are story tellers. We entertain. And so, I feel I have lived all these different lives. Then when I take a step back and go, 'Oh, the one thing I have always did was entertain.' I always tell stories. If it was Giselle, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, or a modern dance piece with Alvin Ailey, to the WWE. That's what we do in WWE, we tell stories. It's the same thing as there are challenges in [WWE], too. Trying to lose the graceful aesthetics. They're always like, 'You always go out and your moves are too pretty. You're a bad guy. Your moves are too pretty.' I was like, 'Okay, let me try to be aggressive!'"

You can check out Lana's full interview in the video above.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Nerdist with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.