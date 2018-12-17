Lars Sullivan Fuels Speculation On His WWE Call-Up, Happy Holidays From WWE (Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is a special Happy Holidays 2019 message from WWE.

- WWE stock was down 1.94% today, closing at $71.25 per share. Today's high was $74.04 and the low was $70.85.

- Lars Sullivan fueled speculation for a possible WWE RAW debut on tonight's show with a "Happy Monday" tweet he made earlier today, seen below. Also below is a GIF from WWE's "coming soon" vignette for Lars that aired during the TLC pay-per-view last night. It's been expected that The Freak would make his main roster debut some time after TLC. The storyline is that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon are both trying to sign Sullivan.