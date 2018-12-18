Jason Jordan And Tyson Kidd Produce Gauntlet Match On WWE RAW, Sheamus And Jeff Hardy Train, Stock

- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Jeff Hardy in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE stock was up 3.24% today, closing at $73.56 per share. Today's high was $73.85 and the low was $71.00.

- As seen below, a production sheet from last night's live WWE RAW broadcast from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA was leaked on Reddit by user ajstylesBC.

The sheet reveals that the duo of Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan were the Producers responsible for the women's Gauntlet Match main event, which saw Natalya win to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for next week's show. Kidd recently revealed in an interview that he's been working with the red brand women's division and it's been reported that Jordan was working a behind-the-scenes role while recovering from neck surgery, but this is the first confirmation on that role.

Other Producers responsible for last night's RAW were WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Jamie Noble, and the duo of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley & Dean Malenko. Hayes produced the opening segment with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Baron Corbin.