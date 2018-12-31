Loaded Line-Up For The First WWE RAW Of 2019

WWE has announced several red brand returns, a title match and a new talk show segment for the first RAW of 2019, which takes place next Monday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the line-up for next week's RAW:

* John Cena returns to RAW

* Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to promote their Royal Rumble match

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode with the titles on the line

* Alexa Bliss debuts her new "Moment of Bliss" talk show segment with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest

Below are graphics for next week's show along with Bliss talking about her new talk show: