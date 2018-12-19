Wrestling Inc.

Long Line Of WWE Fans Wait For Hours To Meet Becky Lynch, Some Unable To Make It In (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | December 19, 2018

WWE fans stood outside in the cold for more than 4 hours on Tuesday to meet "The Man" Becky Lynch at a Cricket Wireless store in Clovis, CA.

The signing was held from 10am until 12pm to promote last night's SmackDown tapings in nearby Fresno, CA. Fans on Twitter revealed that the line started forming long before 10am.

One fan noted on Twitter that Becky came outside of the store to greet fans and pose for a photo-op as some were unable to make it into the signing.

Below are photos of the long line at the appearance:





