Matt Hardy Sees An Evolution Of Himself And Bray Wyatt Coming, Talks Wyatt's House Of Horrors Match

Matt Hardy was interviewed by SportsKeeda this week. You can check out the full interview here, below are a couple of highlights:

If retirement is on his horizon:

"No, it's not. I took time off to heal some nagging injuries and I'll be back sooner rather than later. So, I've been doing this twenty-six years. I was just a little beat up. I was given a little time off. From when I've been back, for over a year and half, I was full time. I did everything.

"Jeff was off with the surgery, so just had a little bit of time off. I think Bray needed a little time off. He'd had a car accident. So, I think it was just a little bit of time off for everyone. So, I think you'll see an evolution of Bray Wyatt and an evolution of Matt Hardy."

His thoughts on The Wyatts facing The New Day at The Wyatt Compound:

"Well, I think the issue with some of that and the House of Horrors match too, and I've had these conversations obviously because myself and Bray Wyatt became great friends while we were teaming, but I feel like wrestling fans understand wrestling is entertainment. And I feel like when you present something that's so broad and so imaginative, like The Final Deletion or the House of Horrors, I feel like you can't take yourself too seriously. And I felt like both of these were too serious, almost as a horror production. While ours was like we were winking at the audience.

"We're having fun here and this is entertaining, but you're in on it. And that was my goal with the entirety of the Woken Universe. On my way to India, I watched Deadpool 2. And Deadpool is very reminiscent of what I was trying to do with the Broken Universe. Even Preacher has a lot of the same humour. It's this fantastical world but there are a lot of inside jokes making fun of it.

"That was kind of the whole point and that was my goal with all that."