Mauro Ranallo Talks Battle With Depression (Video), WWE NXT UK Main Event Announced, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE TLC go-home edition of RAW in this new video.

- Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff has been announced for Wednesday's 4pm edition of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network. As noted, Trent Seven vs. Joe Coffey will headline the 3pm episode. Below are the synopsis for both episodes:

3pm - "Trent Seven and Joe Coffey take to the ring to settle their problems. Plus, Killer Kelly, James Drake and more!"

4pm - "Eddie Dennis and 'Bomber' Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known."

- NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo took to Instagram today and posted the following video on his battle with depression:

Depression is the most debilitating thing I have ever experienced. At its worst, I feel like a prisoner in my own mind as it keeps telling me I'm never going to be released from the shackles of hopelessness and despair. #mammamia #bipolarrocknroller