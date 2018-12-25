Melissa Santos Talks Relationship With Brian Cage, What She Wants To Happen In Lucha Underground

Melissa Santos spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about working alongside her fiancé (Brian Cage), training for a fight scene in Lucha Underground, working with Impact Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Her fight scene in Lucha Undeground:

"We got the sign off and did some training for it, with the stunt guy and we just did it and it was cool. It was so cool. I had so much fun; I loved watching it. We basically fought all over the temple, it was really neat. I got to go through glass which by the way is sugar, guys. But it really cuts you."

What she hopes will happen in the next season of Lucha Underground:

"I would love to have something with me and Brian [Cage]. Like couples are hot in wrestling. You know the thing is when we started dating, I had already started the whole thing with Fenix and it became a popular thing. So people enjoyed watching it. I feel like they're working that angle. I respect that. That is the creative process and somethings just have to be worked out. But hopefully in the future something can like happen."

Talks about working with Impact Wrestling:

"It looks like I'll be doing some stuff with Impact. I'm super excited. It hasn't been officially announced. We just need to figure things out, especially since everyone is crossing over back and forth. I would love to ring announce."

You can check out the full interview in the video above or listen via iTunes by clicking here.