Mia Yim Was Planning On Wrapping Up Her Career In 2019 If She Wasn't Signed By WWE

After becoming noticed as a valet in Ring of Honor, then further developing her skills as an in-ring performer, Mia Yim was finally signed by WWE in 2018. Runs in Shimmer and SHINE continued her momentum as a competitor, and she reached one of the most successful times in her career during her tenure with Impact Wrestling as Jade. While in Impact, Yim was able to defeat Gail Kim to win the Knockouts Championship, retaining it for two months before losing it to Sienna at the 2016 Slammiversary event.

Aside from tryouts and appearances as a rosebud, Yim was able to showcase her talent at the 2017 Mae Young Classic, defeating Sarah Logan in the first round before losing to Shayna Baszler. However, these matches were not able to earn Yim a WWE contract. Yim received another opportunity to perform in the Mae Young Classic in 2018, lasting two rounds by defeating Allysin Kay (Sienna) and Kaitlyn before losing to Toni Storm.

Her impressive showing in the 2018 MYC was able to earn her a WWE contract, competing for NXT. Since then, Yim has competed in matches against names such as Bianca Belair, Reina Gonzalez, Vanessa Borne, and Aliyah. At just 29, Yim made it clear that she was so focused on signing with the WWE, that she was going to look at retiring if she did not by her 30th birthday.

I told myself that if I don't make it in wwe by age 30 (2019), I'll wrap up my wrestling career. 2018 will be a year I'll never forget. Thank you #NXTUniverse , let's get to work. #HBIC #BladianBaddie #WWENXT @WWENXT https://t.co/Tjnn6rF1VO — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) December 21, 2018

See Also Eric Bischoff Discusses If WWE Should Expand NXT To Two Hours

Yim also showed her appreciation to the WWE fans, as they were chanting "Please sign Mia Yim!" during the Mae Young Classic. "I appreciate your support, thank you," said Yim. "Honestly, credit goes out to all the fans because they demanded I be there and the boss listened. So truly, THANK YOU!!!"