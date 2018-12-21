Michael Elgin's Replacement For Wrestle Kingdom, NFL Network Talks The Elite, G.O.D. Ready To Swear

- It appears that The Elite's influence has reached far outside the world of pro wrestling. NFL Network's Adam Rank was going through his picks of the week in the below video last night when he brought up a member of the San Fransisco 49ers. Tight end George Kittle is a huge wrestling fan, and Rank used that towards his advantage.

Rank referenced all of the major Elite members and even brought up All In. At the end of the video, he even stated that there would be no WWE references from him. A few moments later, The Elite responded.

If you can get me and Pharaoh in there next time I'll buy you a drink https://t.co/ggUVLHiCG7 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 21, 2018

This all sounds familiar but I can't quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/yUguROKjlm — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 20, 2018

This is the greatest. https://t.co/RaLnPdx4Tc — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 20, 2018

- New Japan announced that Michael Elgin is out of the Wrestle Kingdom 13 pre-show to determine the number one contenders for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships. Elgin will be undergoing surgery for a left knee injury and will be replaced by Yuji Nagata. He now joins Jeff Cobb and David Finlay in the tournament.

- Two holders of the Six-Man Tag Team Titles are set to go to war at Wrestle Kingdom 13 for the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, and swear a lot. Tama Tonga tweeted out a compilation of all the times G.O.D. have cursed at the annual New Japan show, adding a swear jar into the clip.