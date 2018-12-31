Mike & Maria Kanellis On Using The Power Of Love In 2019 (Video), More On First WWE NXT Of 2019, RAW

- Ryan Pappolla previews tonight's New Year's Eve edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- As noted, Wednesday's first WWE NXT episode of 2019 will feature an announcement on the nominees for the NXT 2018 Year-End Awards plus Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno in the main event. WWE's website has announced that the two-hour episode will also feature a look back at what happened in 2018 on the blue & yellow brand. WWE announced the following teaser for Ohno vs. Riddle:

Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno lock up in TakeOver rematch The last time Matt Riddle and Kassius Ohno faced off in the ring — for an impromptu match at the start of NXT TakeOver: WarGames — it was over in the blink of an eye thanks to a head-rocking leaping knee from The King of Bros. Embarrassed and enraged over the loss, The Knockout Artist gave Riddle a brutal receipt on the Dec. 5 edition of NXT, blindsiding the former MMA star with a Rolling Elbow after Riddle's defeat of Punishment Martinez. Riddle and Ohno are now set to throw down in a rematch this Wednesday on NXT. Will the New Year mean a new start for the frustrated Knockout Artist, or will The King of Bros kick off 2019 on the right foot with another victory against one of sports-entertainment's most sophisticated and dangerous strikers?

- Below is video of WWE 205 Live Superstars revealing their New Year's Resolutions for 2019. Hideo Itami says he will break faces unless he's respected, Akira Tozawa wants to achieve his dream of firing 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, TJP wants to eat more lumpia and also get Maverick fired, Noam Dar is looking for a nice, stable relationship with anyone besides Alicia Fox, Mike Kanellis & Maria Kanellis want to use the power of love to ruin anyone's lives that get in their way.