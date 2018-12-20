WWE Stars Exchange Gifts (Video), John Cena Lights Up The Empire State Building (Photos), MizTV

- WWE posted this video of the "outrageous" gift swap livestream from earlier today, featuring The New Day's Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston exchanging gifts with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics.

- The Miz will host a MizTV segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the WWE live event on January 7 from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is also advertised along with The New Day vs. The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar is also advertised. Other Superstars scheduled to appear include Rusev, Samoa Joe, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Lana and Carmella.

- John Cena and Make-A-Wish teamed up today to light up the Empire State Building in New York City, turning it yellow to promote the new Bumblebee movie and to ""celebrate the commitment of brightening kids' lives." WWE tweeted these photos from the event: