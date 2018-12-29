MLW Signs Another Wrestler, Hiroshi Tanahashi Talks The Elite In NJPW, Kazuchika Okada Vs. Jay White

- Above and below are hype videos for three matches at Wrestle Kingdom 13: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, NEVER Openweight Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA vs. Ishimori. Be sure to join our live coverage next Friday beginning at 2 am ET.

- Major League Wrestling announced they have signed Teddy Hart to a contract with the company. Hart is currently the MLW World Middleweight Champion. MLW's Court Bauer commented on the new signing by calling Hart "one of the most talent wrestlers of his generation."

"Teddy has lived up to his end and has brought it in every match," Bauer said. "He's hands down one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation and his commitment to MLW has been exceptional so we're committing to him."

Teddy Hart inks deal with MLW https://t.co/wp2tbhb3Qk pic.twitter.com/yD9rEFGomN — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 25, 2018

See Also NJPW CEO Harold Meij Talks International Fans' Influence On The Company

- The main struggle between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and his Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponent, Hiroshi Tanahashi, has been focused on their in-ring styles and which is "right" for NJPW. Tanahashi was recently interviewed (translated by NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton) to speak about Kenny Omega and The Elite's involvement in NJPW, along with continuing the in-ring style argument.

"I want to bring New Japan as it is worldwide," Tanahashi said. "Kenny is taking all this Elite stuff that he and those guys created abroad, bringing it to Japan, then taking it back west and saying, 'this is NJPW.' It isn't."

Tana: 'I want to bring New Japan as it is worldwide. Kenny is taking all this Elite stuff that he and those guys created abroad, bringing it to Japan, then taking it back west and saying "this is NJPW". It isn't.' pic.twitter.com/NKph8NIVgx — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 29, 2018