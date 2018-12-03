MMA Fighter Challenges Daniel Bryan To A Match

Since coming back from retirement, Daniel Bryan has been adamant about taking on all challengers. Having already faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, is Bryan ready to face another fighter with a background in MMA?

Aaron Chalmers of Bellator MMA has challenged Bryan to a match after WrestleMania. He is looking for a warmup fight as he is scheduled to fight inside the United States for the first time in 2019.

Yo @WWEDanielBryan



May I'm set to make my debut fighting in USA



If your not to beat up after Mania what you saying.... — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) December 3, 2018

The 31-year-old Chalmers (4-0) is a former reality TV star, appearing on shows like Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach. Known for his colorful personality, Chalmers is also a big fan of pro wrestling. He made his Bellator debut in May at Bellator 200, defeating Ash Griffiths via technical submission.

Bryan nor WWE have picked up on the challenge yet. While Bryan is primarily a pro wrestler, he has used several MMA moves throughout his career. In his book Yes!: My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania, Bryan talks about utilizing Muay Thai and other forms of combat sports into his training.

For now Bryan will have to focus on another challenger. He is set to defend the WWE Title against A.J. Styles at the TLC PPV. The event takes place on December 16 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.