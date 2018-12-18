Mustafa Ali Moves To WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon Returns To SmackDown (Videos), Naomi Talks Asuka

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Fresno, CA saw new SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title over Naomi, which was her first TV defense since winning the title at WWE TLC on Sunday. Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Naomi after the loss. Naomi says SmackDown is the land of opportunity and she took hers tonight. Naomi also said Asuka is still her friend.

"Asuka is my friend and to me, Asuka is one of the best, as well as Becky and Charlotte," Naomi said. "But I'm just as good as those women and I want to be in that conversation, I want to be in those matches, and I'm not sitting in the back anymore. Whenever I see an opportunity, from here on out, I'm going to do what I've got to do and take it. And this doesn't change anything between me and Asuka, and our friendship. It's all about love and respect. She gave me an amazing match tonight and I'm thankful. I learned a lot, and this won't be my last shot at the title. I can guarantee that."

- WWE has officially moved Mustafa Ali to the SmackDown roster from the 205 Live roster.

Ali lost to WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match on last week's SmackDown. This week's SmackDown saw Ali pin Bryan as he and AJ Styles defeated Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas in tag team action. Next Tuesday's Christmas Night edition of SmackDown will feature Ali vs. Almas in singles action.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returned to SmackDown on tonight's show, his first blue brand appearance since SmackDown 1000 back in October. Continuing the "fresh start" that the McMahon Family kicked off on this week's RAW, Vince appeared in a few different segments to lead storylines on the show. He interacted with Asuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to set up the Naomi vs. Asuka title match and then later interacted with The Miz, which set up Miz and Mandy Rose defeating R-Truth and Carmella in mixed tag team action. Below are a few photos and videos of Vince on this week's SmackDown: