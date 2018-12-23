Mustafa Ali Reflects On Teaming With AJ Styles, Facing Daniel Bryan, Moving To WWE SmackDown

WWE shared the above WWE Day Of: Mustafa Ali video where he talked about teaming with AJ Styles in a match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas on SmackDown on December 18, 2018.

The match ended with Ali making a big impact when he pinned the WWE Champion after hitting his 054 finisher. Here are highlights of what Ali had to say before the match.

"I'm teaming with AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan and 'Cien' Almas, I'm just waiting to wake up," Ali said. "One week you're facing Daniel Byran and next week you're teaming with AJ Styles. You're in the ring with the best in the world. Part of me wants to tell myself they don't just put anybody in the ring with them. I obviously want to be as good as them and I feel like I can be and I can hang with them. Trying not to make it bigger than it is. This is still a very cool moment for me. I've watched those guys, in particular Bryan and AJ. I've watched them my entire life, my entire career. Even on the independent scene, they were stars. Here they are stars and now my name is next to theirs."

WWE cameras caught up with Ali after the match to get his first reaction after the big win.

"After the match, my first thought was, 'How quickly can I get to my phone to text message my wife?'" Ali responded. "What also sticks out in my mind is the entire 205 Live roster standing and waiting for me."

See Also Mustafa Ali On Who Helped Calm Him Down Backstage At WWE WrestleMania 34 PPV

Earlier this week, it was announced Ali is now a full-time member of SmackDown, but Ali doesn't rule out showing up at 205 Live down the road.

"I will always rep 205 Live," Ali said. "I will always support 205 Live. I will always be the heart of 205 Live. I will always be watching because you will never know when the heart of 205 Live will beat again."

You can hear Ali's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.