Mustafa Ali Vs. Daniel Bryan Backstage Photo & Reactions, Jeff Jarrett Talks WWE TLC (Video), Sabu

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas. Above is backstage video of Jarrett talking to Mike Rome about his busy week, which included an appearance as the honorary "12th Titan" for the NFL's Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

"I walked in the building and talking to different guys, you can sort of feel the buzz. Sunday's going to be pretty special. It really is for a lot of reasons but the go-home show is always, everybody's taking it to another level. So I'm excited, I'm certainly going to be watching on Sunday," Jarrett said of Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Regarding matches at Sunday's TLC show, Jarrett said he's looking forward to seeing AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan because AJ is one of his personal favorites. Jarrett admitted AJ has his work cut out for him. Jarrett also said his #1 match to see on Sunday is the women's TLC Triple Threat with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- Former ECW Champion Sabu turns 54 today while ECW Original Jason Knight turns 55, former WWE announcer Gary Michael Cappetta turns 66, former WWE Tough Enough competitor Jeremiah Riggs turns 36, former Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston turns 37 and former WCW TV Champion Ultimo Dragon turns 52. Also, today would have been the 84th birthday of former WWE personality & trainer Jose Lothario, who passed away back on November 6.

- Jack Gallagher tweeted this pretty cool backstage photo of the cruiserweights watching last night's non-title SmackDown match between WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The photo features Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Also below are various tweets on the match from WWE Superstars along with video of Ali being congratulated as he returned backstage after the loss:

The first thing I saw when I came back. @WWE205Live ? https://t.co/jctVqyCKc6 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018

So glad that the world is getting a chance to see how good @MustafaAliWWE is, the world is yours my friend. #midwestkids — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) December 12, 2018