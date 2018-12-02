New CREDIBLE Trailer Released, Features Footage From PJ Polaco's Release From Jail (Video)

Above is the official second trailer for the upcoming CREDIBLE documentary. The film documents former ECW World Heavyweight Champion PJ Polaco, f.k.a. Justin Credible, as he tries to get his life back in order.

The new trailer includes footage from Polaco's September lockup. The producers of the documentary bailed Pete out of a correctional facility in New Haven, CT, which was captured on film. The production will continue to shoot through the winter, which will include new interviews with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. A January 5th show at Battlefront Pro Wrestling's 'To Hell And Back' will feature a match between Justin Credible and Ryan Fraust as the main event. The documentary crew will be chronicling the day leading up to the event and the match itself, including Justin Credible being featured in the music video shooting the same day by the band Crossing Rubicon. The band's music will be featured in the documentary.

Production for the documentary was halted earlier this fall over after an eruption from Polaco towards the director, Eric Nyenhuis. Plans have been recalibrated to shoot the final months of the documentary based around Polaco's court proceedings.

"We continue to outline a man who has deep and painful layers unraveling all at once, and only one of them is about pro wrestling," producer David Gere said. "At one point I asked Pete to tell us who Justin Credible is and who Peter Polaco is. You will see the response in the new trailer and it's heartbreaking, but it opens the door for redemption."

In addition to being an accomplished Hollywood producer, Gere also moonlights as professional wrestling manager 'DG Haven' in promotions like Tommy Dreamer's House Of Hardcore, first met Credible when paired with him on an indy show in 2015 at PWA's 'Rise Of Injustice' show.

"I worked this show years back as Pete's manager and it was the first time I had met him," Gere said. "Things were cool in the back at first, but by the end of the match against Bull Dredd, Pete legitimately snapped over the finish, left the ring area, came back, broke his kendo stick over my head, busting me open, which we hadn't discussed, and walked out of the building. Despite all this, I felt for the guy, it was evident that he was in a very bad place emotionally. He had been a world champion, and a lot of my friends in the business like Dreamer and Kevin Nash had a long history with him. I wanted to help. Director Eric Nyenhuis came up with the idea for the documentary, and I knew it would be a gripping and important journey for everyone, especially those who are dealing with similar issues."

Last spring, Gere connected Polaco to a small cameo role in a prison yard fight scene in the 1970's era crime film, VAULT, that he executive produced, directed by Tom DeNucci. Polaco was being bars several months later.

Executive Producer Douglas Cartelli, a Connecticut and New York based businessman man, is seen in the documentary taking a very serious stance on Polaco's choices upon getting him released from jail.

"The day we got Pete our was very tough," Cartelli said. "He was broken, but motivated to take a forward step. This is a unique story. It's about fame and success, then watching it all crumble. It is about family. It is about darkness. It is about the hope of making one move at a time to beat what has become Pete's worst opponent."

Producer Chelsea Vale handled Pete's wife, Jill Jurecki's involvement in the documentary.

"Working on interviewing Jill was very hard as I could see the anguish and pain pouring out of her," Vale said. "This is evident in the trailer, as it is a very big part of the story - the despair cast on Pete's family is probably the most difficult aspect to observe."

Despite the difficult time earlier this fall and the extreme lows he has faced, Polaco himself is motivated to have the world see and hear his story.

"I'm filled with anticipation for people to see this because it's a deep look into my life that's marked with many dark degrees of struggle from addiction and alcoholism," Polaco said. "But it's also about what it means to survive as a professional wrestler at the age of forty-five, and about a man needing to take care of his family."