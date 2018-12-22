New Fan Photo Of Roman Reigns, WWE Superstar Turns 35, Johnny Gargano Talks Cage Match Win

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Johnny Gargano talking about his Steel Cage match win over Aleister Black on this week's WWE NXT episode.

- SmackDown Superstar Luke Gallows turns 35 years old today.

- A police officer in Greenville, South Carolina posted this photo of Roman Reigns on Friday. There's no word yet on why The Big Dog was in Greenville this week but he looks to be in good spirits. Reigns is currently out of action battling leukemia for the second time.