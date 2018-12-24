New "Fighting With My Family" Trailer, WWE Polls On 2019 Ring Returns, Finn Balor - Home Sweet Home

- Above is the new official UK trailer for the "Fighting with My Family" movie that is based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, inspired by a British documentary that was released a few years back. The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios are among the companies releasing the movie. Rock makes a cameo while Zelina Vega stars as AJ Lee. Paige is played by actress Florence Pugh with Tessa Blanchard serving as her stunt double. Paige's parents are played by Nick Frost and Lena Headey. The movie hits theaters in North America on Thursday, February 21 and in the UK on Friday, March 1.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which injured Superstars they're looking forward to seeing return to the ring in 2019. As of this writing, 25% voted for Braun Strowman while 24% voted for Kevin Owens, 20% for Bray Wyatt, 10% for Matt Hardy, 9% for Sami Zayn, 5% for The Bludgeon Brothers, 3% for Sin Cara, 2% for Fandango and 2% for Tye Dillinger.

- Finn Balor is currently back home in Ireland for the holidays and has linked up with the "Home Sweet Home" campaign to end homelessness in the country. Balor recorded this promo for the campaign: