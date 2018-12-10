New Japan To Return To The United States In Early 2019 For New Beginning Shows

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to the United States to start off their 2019. The company announced they will invade U.S. territory for their "New Beginning" tour.

On January 30th, The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California will host night one of the tour. The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina will host night two on February 1st. The young lions currently training in the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles will be a part of the show. They are currently being trained by Katsuyori Shibata.

Both shows will coincide with the New Beginning shows in Japan on February 2nd and 3rd, in Sapporo. Wrestlers who will not be wrestling at the Japan shows will compete on the U.S. tour.

The last time NJPW was in the United States was for Fighting Spirit Unleashed inside the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on September 30th. Tickets go on sale for the 2019 shows in California and North Carolina on December 22nd.

