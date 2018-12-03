News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Ronda Rousey In Action, Dean Ambrose Returns, Baron Corbin, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as the road to TLC continues.

RAW will feature an appearance by Dean Ambrose this week. WWE has announced that Natalya will team with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to take on Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Corbin closes in on General Manager position

* Inoculated Ambrose promises he'll be at Raw

* The Goddess' new gig

* Rousey teams with The Queen of Harts to face Nia Jax and Tamina

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.