News WWE Main Roster Promo For Lars Sullivan, WWE Elimination Chamber Details Confirmed, Dana Brooke

- Above is the latest "coming soon" main roster vignette for WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan. WWE continues to tease that The Freak will "change the game" when he comes to RAW or SmackDown.

- The 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has been confirmed for February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A pre-sale is going on right now with the "TICKETS" passcode. You can order tickets at this link.

- Dana Brooke took her storyline frustrations to Twitter after last night's RAW went off the air. The show saw Brooke watch from ringside as allies Mickie James and Alicia Fox lost a match to Sasha Banks and Bayley, which was set up by women's division boss Bliss after Brooke, Fox and Mickie tried to storm the ring. Brooke wrote the following in response to a post-show tweet from Bliss: