Next Challenger For The WWE Cruiserweight Title Revealed, WWE Legend Turns 67, SmackDown Top 10

- WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko turns 67 years old today. As noted, today was the 60th birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion The Dynamite Kid, who passed away today in England. Also, today would have been the 89th birthday of former WWWF United States Tag Team Champion Chris Tolos.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that Cedric Alexander will be the next challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Cedric is receiving the title shot after a recent win over the previously-undefeated Lio Rush and a pin on Murphy in tag team action. There's no word yet on when the title match will take place but it could come at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Maverick tweeted this video to make the announcement today: