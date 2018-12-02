NFL Player Hits Stone Cold Stunner During Celebration (Video), Liv Morgan, WWE PC Tryout In Chile

- The above video is about Liv Morgan returning to the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel. The Riott Squad member joined Xavier Woods to try out the horror VR game, The Exorcist: Legion.

- Day one of the WWE Latin American tryouts in Chile happened today. WWE shared photos of the session on both of their Twitter and Instagram Performance Center accounts. Last month, WWE held its first tryouts in Germany as they continue to look for talent from around the world. Below are the posts:

Day one of the @wwe tryouts in Chile have been going on for six hours and still going strong. Do you have what it takes? Follow the WWEPC Instagram story for live coverage. pic.twitter.com/guHXffMd6Y — Performance Center (@WWEPC) December 2, 2018

- Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce celebrated his touchdown by using "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's stunner. If you missed the celebration you can watch the video below: